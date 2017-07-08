Britney Spears has raised $1 million for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation with donations from her Piece of Me concert ticket sales.



In honor of the pop star's goodwill, the foundation will open its new Britney Spears Campus on Monday, July 17, to accommodate the needs of pediatric and adult patients in the community. A grand opening celebration is set for October. According to a press release, other major donors included Zappos, Live Nation, Caesars Entertainment and Elizabeth Arden.

"There are many things I've done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this," Spears, 35, said in a statement. "The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on."

The cause hits close to home, too. "My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that," the Grammy winner continued. "I'm just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall."

Spears will conclude her Las Vegas residency on December 31 after four years of performances. She recently debuted the show internationally, traveling to countries including Japan, Thailand and Israel.

