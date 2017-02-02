Oops! … She did it again. Britney Spears suffered another wardrobe malfunction during a Wednesday, February 1, concert at her Piece of Me residency inside Planet Hollywood’s AXIS theater in Las Vegas.

As seen in several videos posted to social media, the superstar, 35, accidentally flashed her bare breast while performing her set’s opening number, the 2013 hit “Work Bitch.”



Spears looked fit and fierce as she strutted her stuff across the stage in a glittering green, low-cut leotard. Unfortunately, one of the straps on her skin-baring ensemble slid over during some particularly energetic choreography, exposing her left nipple. The pop princess seemed blissfully unaware of the mishap as she finished the entire song without covering back up.

This isn’t the first time the entertainer has fallen victim to a faulty strap during one of her Sin City shows. On October 23, Spears’ bra top popped open on stage as she performed her 2001 cover of “I Love Rock N’ Roll." She handled it like a total pro and simply grabbed her chest and let her backup dancer re-clasp her in place — while still singing and dancing.



Not long after, the “Slumber Party” songstress recounted the incident during an interview with Extra’s Mario Lopez. “Yeah, well, it was really tight around my neck,” she explained. “It was the second time I’ve worn it, and I was [straddled] on the [stage's giant] guitar, and it just popped and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s never done that before!’ So I just had to hold myself.”

She added: “One of my dancers, Zach, he came to me and put a shirt on me, so I had, like, a huge nightgown on stage … it was kind of invigorating!”

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

That same week, the Grammy winner had a similar problem when her sheer bodysuit began to unzip, revealing her G-string underwear, as she belted out her 2009 smash “3.” Though her backup dancers tried to intervene, there was no saving the sexy one-piece. Naturally, the seasoned performer kept dancing and singing. She only exited the stage when the song was over and the lights went down.

Watch Spears’ latest wardrobe malfunction above.



