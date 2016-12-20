Best photobomb ever. A picture of a romantic same-sex marriage proposal went viral after the photographer unknowingly captured the priceless reaction of a bystander.

When Jessica Rodriguez popped the question to her girlfriend of four years, Chelsea Miller, at the Art Institute of Chicago on Saturday, December 17, neither noticed the beaming onlooker. “I was crying and shaking and a ball of nerves,” Miller, 26, tells Us Weekly. “But later that night when we were looking at the pictures, I was, like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That woman is so adorable.’”

And the internet agreed. After Rodriguez’s brother, Carlos, posted the image to Twitter on December 18, it quickly racked up more than 107,000 retweets and 335,000 likes. “Sometimes there is good in this world,” wrote one person, while another gushed: “THIS IS SO PURE AND WONDERFUL!”

The Chicago-based couple have been overwhelmed by all the love. “There are so many people online who are ready to throw hate at everybody, and it’s so beautiful to see so much support for the LGBT community,” Miller, a full-time student, tells Us. “Everybody’s hearts were warmed because she looks so purely and genuinely happy for us. So many people are saying this gives them hope and faith in humanity.”

Also grabbing attention: Miller’s purple sapphire and rose gold limited-edition engagement ring from Helzberg Diamonds. “I wanted something different, with color, something a little unique, and Jessica found it!” (Miller is saving up to buy Rodriguez her dream bling from Zales!)

Miller and Rodriguez plan to tie the knot in Texas in June 2018.

