Dressed to impress! Caitlyn Jenner stepped out with transgender model Andreja Pejić at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, February 26.

John Rasimus/Barcroft Images via Getty Images

The I Am Cait star, 67, got dolled up for the Audi-sponsored charity fete in a silver, sparkly Rachel Gilbert gown, with a Judith Leiber clutch and Ronda Kamihira jewels. She arrived with the 25-year-old catwalker, who looked super chic in a black and white dress with shoulder cutouts. The duo posed side-by-side on the red carpet and stuck together throughout the evening.

“Caitlyn discreetly grabbed Andreja’s hand,” an onlooker told Us. “They talked to people as they walked over to the bar. Caitlyn put her hand on her back as they walked.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

The Olympian introduced Pejić to several of her friends and acquaintances, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. They also chatted with Jackie Cruz, Judith Light and Jenner’s I Am Cait costar Candis Cayne. Jenner was also overheard discussing her shock over the historic best picture blunder, according to an insider. After nearly five hours at the party, the pair left at the same time with the Bosnian-born, Australia-raised model walking slightly ahead.

It seems they later stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Pejić shared an Instagram photo of herself striking a pose with the reality star on Monday, February 27, at the event. “Hi Middle America lol,” she captioned the pic.

Jenner and Pejić first met in November 2015 a the Glamour Women of the Year awards in NYC, where the former decathlete was being honored. “Finally had the pleasure of meeting this amazing woman,” Pejić wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a snap of the pair backstage. “Congrats on becoming Glamour Woman of the Year.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!