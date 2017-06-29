Giddy up! Caitlyn Jenner went horseback riding with daughters Kendall and Kylie while on vacation in Wyoming and shared an Instagram video of their trip on Tuesday, June 27.

In the clip, Kendall, 21, and Kyle,19, ride horses in front of the former Olympian, 67, along with their friends Jordyn Woods and Harry Hudson.

“A little video action,” Caitlyn is heard saying as she records the adventure. Kylie cheerfully replies,“Wyoming!”

Caitlyn then turns the camera on herself: “Jordyn, Kendall, Harry, and of course, me!”

The Secrets of My Life author captioned the post, “Fun time riding horses with my girls.”

Kendall also took to social media during the outing. She shared a stunning snap of the scenery, which boasts snow-capped mountains and lush green grass. "Cowboy fun,"she wrote.



As previously reported, there has been a rift between Caitlyn and the Kardashian family after the motivational speaker claimed in her book that Kris Jenner knew about her gender identity when they were married. Jenner, 61, denies that.

Kim Kardashian shed light on a possible family reconciliation during a June 20 appearance on The View.

“She’ll always be my stepdad and and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life. [She] really stepped up to the plate and took over for my dad when he passed away, and I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today, so I’ll never forget that,” the Selfish author, 36, said at the time.” To say I don’t have a relationship, she’ll always be a part of me. Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No.”

She added: “We’re not that kind of family so I think we’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. We have siblings. It will work out.”

