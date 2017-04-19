Not interested. Caitlyn Jenner reveals in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that she has considered getting a boyfriend, but also insists that she doesn’t “have an appetite” for sex, according to excerpts obtained by People.

“I don’t have the appetite for [sex], which is why the public’s obsession over whether I would [get gender confirmation surgery] is annoying to me,” the 67-year-old I Am Cait alum writes. “It hearkens back to this misperception that people transition because of their sexual desires.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, transitioned from male to female two years ago, and made her debut as Caitlyn on the July 2015 cover of Vanity Fair. She underwent gender confirmation last January, as revealed in excepts from The Secrets of My Life, published earlier this month by Radar Online.

In a section of the book completed before she underwent gender confirmation surgery, the thrice-divorced Olympian Jenner explains that she has thought about becoming intimate with a man, although she has previously sought long-term relationships with women, including ex-wife Kris Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19. Caitlyn also shares Burt, 38, and Cassandra, 36, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, and Brandon, 35, and Brody, 33, with ex-wife Linda Thompson.

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she writes. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination. But maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.”

The Secrets of My Life hits bookshelves on April 25.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!