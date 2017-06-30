Calvin Harris Reveals Why He ‘Snapped’ At Taylor Swift After Split

Calvin Harris regrets going off on ex Taylor Swift one month following their split in July 2016. The Scottish DJ opened up about the situation in a new interview with British GQ.

"It was completely the wrong instinct," Harris, 33, said. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."

Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

As Swifties will recall, Harris accused Swift, 27, of making him "look bad" after it was revealed that she helped to write his hit "This Is What You Came For." He initially called her an "amazing lyric writer," but became defensive in later tweets.

"Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he wrote at the time. "I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet that was liked almost 3,000 times within half an hour. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Swift, who has had an ongoing feud with Perry, was dating Tom Hiddleston at the time of the incident. Harris and Perry, 32, released their collaboration "Feels" earlier this week.

Harris describes himself as a "positive guy" despite his past Twitter comments. "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure," he told British GQ. "It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters."

James Devaney/GC Images

Harris and the "Wildest Dreams" singer split in June 2016 after 15 months of dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the relationship just wasn't working anymore.

"For both of us it was the wrong situation," Harris told British GQ. "It clearly wasn't right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards…"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!