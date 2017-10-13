Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has a Harvey Weinstein story to tell. And it doesn’t involve sexual harassment — it’s about her friend who fell hard for the movie mogul more than two decades ago.

“Back in the ‘90s, Harvey reminded me of Augustus Goop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Bushnell wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Thursday, October 12. “He was a rolling ball of outsized bad habits. He smoked cigarette after cigarette, he appeared to consume drink after drink. He was spitting, he was swearing. You had the feeling you didn’t want to piss him off.”

Bushnell noted that while she saw Weinstein out on the town in New York City, she didn’t pay that much attention to him. But she did vividly recall his appearance: “One smaller black shark eye sat noticeable lower than the other, larger one. His flesh was so puckered, it appeared as if chewed by a wild beast.”

And yet, Bushnell’s girlfriend found herself enamored with producer. “She was thrilled when Harvey arrived banging on her door at two in the morning. She thought it meant Harvey was crazy about her. All through dinner he’d only paid attention to her and told her how smart she was. She was very beautiful and it was very important to her that people thought she was smart as well,” wrote Bushnell. “She fell under Harvey’s sway. She allowed that while he was ‘ugly’ she found Harvey bizarrely ‘sexy.’”

In the piece, Bushnell alleged that Weinstein bought the woman her first Apple computer and gave her $30,000 to write a screenplay.

“A lack of pulchritude never stops rich, powerful men form getting consensual sex,” she explained. And that is why Bushnell is at loss for why he has allegedly harassed so many women.

“Why harass all those women who don’t want to have sex with you when there are women who do, for whatever bizarre and personal and perhaps desperate reason?" she wrote. “Who are consenting? Whom, one assumes, are occasionally saying, yes? What the f--k more do you want, Harvey?”

As previously reported, Weinstein, 65, was fired from The Weinstein Company after The New York Times published a bombshell expose on October 5, that detailed allegations of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of rape. “Any allegations of now-consensual sex are unequivocally denied,” his spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has left him amid the scandal. He is currently seeking treatment in Arizona.

