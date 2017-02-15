Carlos Santana is sorry ... sort of. The rocker, 69, took to Facebook Tuesday, February 14, to explain his earlier remarks that Beyoncé lost to Adele in several categories, including album of the year, at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards February 12 because she's "not a singer." His note, however, stopped short of an outright apology.

"I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand," the 13-time Grammy winner wrote. "My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammys. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best."



In an interview with the Australian Associated Press following the biggest night in music, Santana weighed in on the 28-year-old Brit's shocking sweep over the "Formation" artist, 35. "I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing," he said. "With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her."



Santana's comments drew sharp criticism on social media from members of the BeyHive. "Beyoncé out sang and outperformed Carlos Santana at the superbowl pregame years ago so he can keep his comments," wrote one irate fan.

