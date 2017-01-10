Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ death certificates, obtained by TMZ, have revealed the actresses’ official causes of death. According to the site, Reynolds died from intracerebral hemorrhage, also known as a stroke. The document says that Reynolds, who passed away on December 28 at the age of 84, died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Hypertension is listed as an underlying cause of the stroke.

The Singin’ In the Rain star was taken by ambulance from her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, California, after he called 911. She died shortly after at the hospital, just one day after her daughter, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, passed away.

L. Cohen/WireImage

According to Fisher’s death certificate, the actress died from “cardiac arrest/deferred”, meaning the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office still needs to do more testing to determine the trigger for her massive heart attack, TMZ reports. According to the site, toxicology tests will be performed to determine if there were any drugs in her system that could have contributed to her death.

As previously reported, Fisher suffered a heart attack while on board a flight from London to LAX on Friday, December 23. She died four days later in at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, after four days in intensive care at age 60.



Fisher and Reynolds were remembered during a memorial and funeral last week. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, gathered her mom’s close friends and family members for one last celebration at her famed Beverly Hills home on January 5. One day later, on Friday, January 7, some of Fisher’s ashes were buried — in a Prozac pill-shaped urn in a nod to her openness about suffering from bipolar disorder — with Reynolds at Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The famous icons were also honored with a tribute segment during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.



