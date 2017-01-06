Carrie Fisher’s iconic career and life was remembered exactly as she would have wanted on Thursday, January 5 — with a celebratory memorial filled with her and mom Debbie Reynolds' closest family members and friends. The Star Wars actress was remembered during a star-studded memorial held at her famed Beverly Hills, California, home, one day ahead of Reynolds' own funeral, which is scheduled for Friday, January 6.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, chose the location and atmosphere because of her famous mother’s parties, People reports. “Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time,” a source told the site, recalling that Fisher often threw casual bashes for her A-list friends at the property.



“The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie,” a friend who attended many parties at the house told People of the service. “Debbie would sit in the corner, and everyone there would come up and pay homage. Even the biggest stars were starstruck by her. Carrie would walk around barefoot with a can of Coca-Cola, making sure everyone was having a good time, saying the funniest things you’ve ever heard.”



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Among those 125 close family and friends in attendance were Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen, George Lucas and Gwyneth Paltrow. People reports that eulogies were delivered by Lourd, as well as Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman, author Bruce Wagner, comedian Stephen Fry and security expert Gavin de Becker.



Streep, who was a close friend of Fisher’s and starred in the movie adaptation of her novel Postcards From The Edge, based on her relationship with Reynolds, also sang at the memorial. The Oscar winning actress performed Fisher’s favorite song “Happy Days Are Here Again.”



“By the end,” People reports, “Everyone was singing.”

Reynolds will be buried along with some of Fisher’s ashes, after the Star Wars star was previously cremated.

As previously reported, Reynolds died at the age of 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke on Wednesday, December 28, just one day after Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27. The When Harry Met Sally actress passed away days after suffering a medical emergency while aboard a light from London to LAX.

