Just days after Summer Phoenix filed for divorce from Casey Affleck, the couple has settled the agreement.

"Casey will not contest spousal support for his soon to be ex-wife," a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly. "The divorce has been settled amicably."

Phoenix filed for divorce on Monday, July 31, after 10 years of marriage. Citing court documents, TMZ reports that Phoenix listed the couple's date of separation as November 2015, and requested spousal support, attorneys fees and joint physical custody of their children.

Affleck, 41, and the model-actress, 38, are parents of sons Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

During his Golden Globes acceptance speech in January, the Manchester by the Sea actor gave a shoutout to his estranged wife, who is Joaquin Phoenix's younger sister.

“Despite how I might think that I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much,” he said at the time. “And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you.”



