Casey Anthony revealed that she feels for O.J. Simpson because she sees similarities between their respective murder trials, in which they were both acquitted.

Speaking with the Associated Press for a profile published on Tuesday, March 7 — Anthony’s first interview since she was acquitted in 2011 of the murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee — the Florida resident, 30, said that there are "a lot of parallels” when she compares her case to Simpson’s. In 1995, the former NFL star, now 69, was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I can empathize with his situation,” Anthony told the AP, sharing that she has become enthralled by Simpson’s trial. The ordeal was recently dramatized on FX’s miniseries The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which premiered in February 2016. (After the trial, in 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping and other felonies. He is currently serving a 33-year sentence at a Nevada prison.)

Incidentally, Anthony currently resides in the home of Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator on her defense team, who also served as the lead investigator on Simpson’s defense team when he was accused of killing his ex and Goldman. Both trials were widely followed by the press and gripped the nation.

As previously reported, prosecutors alleged that Anthony murdered Caylee and hid her body in a forest outside Orlando, while the aspiring photographer’s legal team said the toddler drowned in the family’s swimming pool. Caylee’s skeletal remains were discovered in December 2008, six months after she was reported missing.

Despite skepticism from much of America, Anthony told the AP that she is not concerned about others’ opinions of her.



“My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court. … I don’t give a s--t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she declared. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

