Catfish’s Nev Schulman Reveals Wedding Date — and It’s Soon!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Ready to walk down the aisle! Catfish star Nev Schulman announced on Friday, July 14, that his wedding to Laura Perlongo is quickly approaching. "Am I getting married next weekend? Yes!” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo with his 8-month-old daughter, Cleo. "Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!”

Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup! pic.twitter.com/3EG682RBti — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) July 13, 2017

Schulman recently gushed over his love in honor of their two-year anniversary on June 15. "From the first day I woke up next to you, I've wanted to do it every day for the rest of my life,” he captioned three photos of the couple in bed. "Thanks for all the love and laughter, patience and forgiveness. It's been a wild 2 years. Life can be a lot of things, and there's nobody I'd rather skip through it with. 😘"

In August 2016, Schulman told Us Weekly exclusively how he was pampering his bride-to-be. "I just do whatever he tells me to," he told Us at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. "Occasionally I'll try do some additional sweet thing."

Shortly after revealing they were expecting, the duo announced their engagement in May 2016. Alongside a photo of the couple looking somber as Perlongo shows off her ring, Schulman wrote: “We’re enraged!”



The couple welcomed their baby girl on October 21 and announced the news via Instagram the same day. "Best. Thing. Ever," Schulman, 32, captioned a pic on Instagram of his newborn daughter at the time. "Cleo James arrived at 6:01am weighing 6lbs 10oz. Shout out to my baby mama @el_peego for delivering this bundle of joy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!