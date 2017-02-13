What is this?! CeeLo Green arrived on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, in a bizarre gold ensemble and instantly became an internet meme. Watch the clip above to see the outfit live in action!

The "Forget You" singer, 42, showed up to the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a long-sleeve metallic gown, complete with a superhero-like face mask and gold gloves. In true villainous spirit, he even grabbed an E! producer's camera on the red carpet and shook the lens back and forth.

Green was evidently proud of his unique attire and retweeted a series of fans' reactions shortly after walking the carpet. Several tweets pointed out that Green was dressed as his alter ego, Gnarly Davidson, likely a combination of the names of his band Gnarls Barkley and the Harley-Davidson motorcycle manufacturer.

Many Twitter users nearly lost their minds trying to explain the R&B singer's head-to-toe gold ensemble. "Cee-Lo showed up looking like an angry Ferrero Rocher," one user joked. Another added, "@CeeLoGreen looking like a Batman villain #GRAMMYs." A third fan wrote, "That's different. Half man half amazing."

Cee-Lo showed up looking like an angry Ferrero Rocher. pic.twitter.com/bNMf8s9HRv — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) February 13, 2017





Green, a three-time Grammy winner, is not nominated for any awards this year.



See more Twitter reactions below. Tell Us: Do you love or hate Green's costume?

The 2017 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Friend: what r u wearing tonight?



Me: nothing fancy, just keeping it casual



Also me: #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KNckeNNSm0 — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) February 13, 2017

IS CEELO OK pic.twitter.com/LEwYoUhxM8 — good good ladder boy (@jmsnmhr) February 13, 2017

CeeLo Green out here at the Grammys looking like a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain pic.twitter.com/yh6ypsQ1yn — Kip Smithers (@BryanVsBracey) February 13, 2017

When Cee Lo Green looks like a Ferrero Rocher. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NxmE8e3oTd — Cal (@Panayisalad) February 13, 2017

CeeLo Green out here looking like a Power Ranger ready to battle pic.twitter.com/EdlPaFpSEN — Erin Donohue (@Erin_Rose_23) February 13, 2017

