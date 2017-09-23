Famous faces are coming together to back longtime Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after amfAR board members complained about an agreement between him and chairman of 13 years, fashion designer Kenneth Cole, that proceeds from an auction would go both to the AIDS charity and American Repertory Theater (ART) at Harvard.

Board members went to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman about the $600,000 raised at amfAR's gala dinner during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, claiming Cole didn’t consult them about a portion of the proceeds benefiting the theater that helped Weinstein stage the Peter Pan musical Finding Neverland.

George Clooney, Johnny Depp, Ryan Gosling, Heidi Klum and Naomi Campell are among those ready to speak on the movie mogul’s behalf, Us Weekly has learned.

Meanwhile, the 14 other board members are reportedly backing Cole after an internal investigation found no wrongdoing in the deal.

A source told the Daily Mail the Miramax founder was “so upset” that the dispute became public given he’s been supporting the charity for two decades. Weinstein has reportedly helped raise a whopping $50 million during that time.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!