A year of dazzling highs and devastating lows. Céline Dion reflected on the 11 months since her husband René Angélil's death in a heartbreaking 2016 retrospective video shared on her official YouTube channel on Thursday, December 22.

The emotional 4-minute-long video begins with the January 14 death of her husband of 22 years after a long battle with cancer and documents the Grammy winner's grief as she attended the 73-year-old's funeral in Canada with their three sons, René-Charles, 15, and 6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.



A month later Dion, 48, returned to her Las Vegas residency, for what she described as the most difficult performance of her life as she sang "All By Myself" and paid tribute to her longtime love in song. "What's hard for me is to go up on stage and feel all that love," she said in the video.



Denise Truscello/WireImage

In May the singer was surprised by her son René-Charles when he presented her with the Billboard Icon award, and in her acceptance speech she declared, "The show must go on."



She flew to Europe with her children to attend Paris Fashion Week and performed in sold-out shows.



In July the "Power of Love" singer headed to NYC, where she memorably appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and showed off her comedic side with some killer musical impressions.

After returning home to Montreal Dion released her 26th studio album in August, and the following month made an emotional appearance at a Stand Up 2 Cancer benefit and released a new song, "Recovering," in honor of her late husband (the song was written for her by Pink).



The "My Heart Will Go On" singer also returned to Vegas where she celebrated her 1000th show in Sin City.



The video ends with a note from Dion that reads, "My voice does not resonate without you. You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours."

As she prepares to spend her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Dion revealed in an interview earlier this month that she plans to spend the holiday skiing with her kids.

"For me the trip is not to party," she told the New York Post's Page Six. "It's to try and meditate, find balance and be at peace with myself and my children and to eat, to play games — whether it's Monopoly or the telephone game. We are healing each day. My kids are doing really well and eventually you have to just move on. Yesterday is over, tomorrow is not here yet, so today is today."

