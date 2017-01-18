Truce? Charlie Sheen apologized to Rihanna on Tuesday, January 17, nearly a week after calling her a "bitch" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Anger Management alum, 51, took to Instagram Tuesday to post a pic of RiRi, 28, wearing a bubblegum pink wig, while sitting courtside at a basketball game. "dear @badgalriri, pardon my inane self indulgence," Sheen captioned the Instagram snapshot. "let’s have a drink someday (on me)."



According to TMZ, Sheen and Rihanna's unexpected feud began in May 2014. Sheen claimed that she snubbed him and his then-fiancee, Brett Rossi, when they were all dining at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

"Nice impression you left behind, Bday or not. Sorry we're not KOOL enough to warrant a blessing from the Princess (or in this case the Village idiot)," Sheen tweeted at the time.



The "Work" singer seemingly responded in a since deleted tweet. "If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch…" she wrote.

Sheen was asked about the fight during WWHL on January 11. "Oh, that bitch," he said in response. "No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense."

The Office's Craig Robinson, who was also a guest on the Bravo show, chimed in: "I think you just made it worse."

