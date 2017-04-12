Charlize Theron: My Two Kids ‘Are So In Love With Each Other’

Two of a kind! Charlize Theron opened up about the love her two children have for each other when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a episode that will air on Wednesday, April 12. See what she said in the video above.

The Fate of the Furious star, 41, who is the mom of 5-year-old son Jackson and daughter August, said motherhood has helped her relax about having a messy home. “My kids are for more glitter,” Theron said. “A lot of times I’m walking through the house thinking I’m going senile, because I have a little OCD thing. I’m like, ‘Where is this glitter coming from?’ And it’s those princess dresses.”



Since adopting Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, her organization obsession has gotten “a little bit better,” Charlize said. “My kids definitely help me be less anxious about a lot of that stuff.”

The Oscar-winning actress also joked about the struggles of rearing two little ones. “I’m a single mom, and I have an incredible village that helps me raise these two beautiful kids,” she said. “In the morning I have them alone and they kind of work against each other sometimes. One kind of decides to freak out and then both decide to freak out. I don’t know why they do that. You think they’d stand there and be considerate like, ‘Well, that one is freaking out right now, I’m not gonna freak out. I’m going to be nice and I’m just going to chill out and have my mom deal with that.’ But they don’t do that.”

The South African beauty added that she loves seeing Jackson and August’s special sibling bond. “I’m an only child, so I didn’t grow up with siblings and so I had no idea the beauty that siblings have with each other. Like it really is one of the most incredible things I’ve ever witnessed,” she said. "To see how much they love each other and to see how much they’re excited to see each other. They’re so in love with each other, it’s really beautiful.” However, when DeGeneres asked if she plans to expand her family anymore, Theron answered with a definitive “No.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress, whose exes include Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend, also mentioned that her pal Chelsea Handler has been encouraging her to join a celebrity dating app, but she thinks it’s too “awkward” to flirt with someone online. “This is why I’m still single,” she said. “I just like a good old friend hooking you up or introducing you. I’m so old school.”

