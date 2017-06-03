Cher was among the mourners at a small, intimate funeral honoring her ex-husband Gregg Allman in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday, June 3.

The private memorial service was held at Snow's Memorial Chapel before the rocker was buried near his late brother, Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetary.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Southern rock pioneer died on May 27 at the age of 69 at his home in Savannah, Georgia.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

He had battled drug addiction for years and was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007, which he attributed to a dirty tattoo needle. He underwent a liver transplant in 2010, but died due to liver cancer complications. but died due to liver cancer complications.

Cher, who was married to Allman for four years in the '70s and shares son Elijah Blue with the late musician, paid tribute to her ex on Twitter following the funeral services.

"Gregory's children are AMAZING," the 71-year-old wrote. "We Spent hard day, Then went 2 Gregory house.We reminisced & watched [Sun]set. I'm proud of em…THEY'RE ALLMANS."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The singer, who was married six times, is survived by his wife, Shannon, four children, including Elijah Blue, and three grandchildren.

On Friday, June 2, the day before the funeral, the Oscar winner tweeted. "2day we were with our beloved Gregory," Cher wrote. "Tomorrow we say goodbye. He was shy. He was a KIND, LOVING man.The Sadness is immeasurable 4 all."

Earlier in the week, the singer and actress, who'd previously said that Allman's addiction problems contributed to their split, tweeted that the heartbreak "comes in waves… you seem fine… you think..'I'm fine….then You're Crying."

