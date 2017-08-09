Chester Bennington's Family Will Decide If ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment Airs

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Chester Bennington's family will decide if his Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden airs. The Late Late Show host opened up about the late star while attending the Apple Music launch party for his new Carpool Karaoke: The Series show in West Hollywood.

"We will approach it in whatever manner his family ... however they would like it to be handled," Corden, 38, told the Associated Press on Tuesday, August 8. "We consider it not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want."

Bennington's widow, Talinda, tweeted about Corden's comments. "Thank you," she wrote.

As previously reported, the Linkin Park singer filmed the segment just days before his July 20 death at age 41. Bennington's death was ruled a suicide by hanging. He was found at his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles by an employee.

The star was laid to rest in a private funeral service at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California, on June 29. One day earlier, Talinda released a statement about the tragedy.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she told Us Weekly. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.



