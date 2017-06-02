Chris Cornell’s Toxicology Report Reveals Mix of Prescription Drugs

Chris Cornell had a mixture of prescription drugs in his system when he died at age 54 after a sold-out concert in Detroit on May 17.

According to the toxicology report obtained by TMZ, the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of his death. TMZ reports that it also appears that Cornell had taken four (1 mg) Lorazepam tablets.

The rocker, who battled an addiction to Oxycontin, was found dead in his hotel room bathroom after slurring his words on the phone to his wife, Vicky, earlier in the evening. His cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Vicky previously shared that she believes that Cornell wouldn’t have consciously taken his own life. (The couple wed in 2004 and are the parents of daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11.)

“Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” she told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, June 2. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind. Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”

The musician was cremated and remembered during a star-studded memorial at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26.

