Back on? Chris Evans and Jenny Slate recently reunited for back-to-back dinner dates in Atlanta, sparking rumors that they reconciled their romance.

The former couple, who split earlier this year after nine months of dating, stepped out together for a bite to eat in central Atlanta on Friday, October 13. "They seemed like a couple," an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. "[They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date."

BACKGRID

The next night, Evans, 36, and Slate, 35, headed to Better Half for a double date with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. The restaurant shared a photo of the Avengers costars in the kitchen with a group of chefs on Instagram. The post was captioned, "Sometimes we have the chance to feed heroes. Last night, it was these exceptional gents."



Sometimes we have the chance to feed heroes. Last night, it was these exceptional gents. A post shared by Better Half (@betterhalfcook) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Once again, the Captain America actor and the Zootopia actress "looked very much together," a second onlooker tells Us of their Saturday, October 14, outing.



Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February that Evans and Slate had called it quits. "It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules," a source told Us at the time, adding that the stars "remain very close friends."

A few months later, the Landline star, who was previously married to Dean Fleischer-Camp, briefly opened up about Evans, telling Marie Clarie that their relationship "was so precious to me."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.