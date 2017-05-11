Chrissy Metz Thanks Supporters After Hitting Back at Body Shamers

Shout-out to her supporters! Chrissy Metz thanked fans in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 11, after she slammed body shamers earlier this week.



As previously reported, the This Is Us actress, 36, called out negative comments she apparently received after she wore a red latex dress to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Remember that time folks got rowdy because I wore a dress? The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed," Metz captioned a pic of herself from the event on Thursday. "I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds."

Metz wrote that she "truly had no idea" that her outfit choice would make people uncomfortable, and that she "just wanted to try something different" on the red carpet.

"All I'm saying, is do YOU, Boo! Wear what you want, love [who] you love and treat people the way you want to be treated," she continued. "Now that's out of the way, congratulations to all the winners at the @MTV movie and tv awards, especially our boys @miloanthonyventimiglia and @lonniechavis for winning best tear jerker scene from @nbcthisisus!"

The American Horror Story alum is a big fan of fashion. She recently gushed over her stylist Jordan Grossman during a photo shoot with Harper's Bazaar. "She knows what works on me. She's given me permission to try different things," she explained. "Like, if I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it's not going to make me fall apart. I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff."

