Chrissy Teigen Cuts Back on Drinking: ‘I Have to Fix Myself’

Chrissy Teigen opened up about why she decided to cut back on alcohol explaining that she was "point blank, just drinking too much.”



In an interview published on Monday, August 21, the Lip Sync Battle host, 31, told Cosmopolitan that drinking became a part of her routine. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” she said. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected.”

Teigen added: "And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John [Legend], for anybody.”

Teigen, who revealed she has a history of alcohol abuse in her family, added that having easy access to drinks makes it difficult to resist. "Imagine everything we have,” she said. "Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink.”

The model added that her choice to cut back isn’t stemming from concern from loved ones, but rather taking note of how she feels after a day of drinking. "Nobody really brought it up to me," Teigen told Cosmo. "They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’"

Teigen, who shares 16-month-old Luna with Legend, explained that she now sees the logic to cutting alcohol out completely. "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” said Teigen, who also recalled a "really, really wonderful” trip to Bali in which she was completely sober. “But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself."

