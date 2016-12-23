Count her out for the presidential inauguration. Chrissy Teigen is once again firing back at Donald Trump after he tweeted that tons of Hollywood stars want to attend his inauguration — but he doesn’t want them there.

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary [Clinton], NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!” he tweeted on Thursday, December 22.



Teigen fired back at the comment and expressed her skepticism that any A-list musicians even want to perform for him, since most of Hollywood backed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. She also took exception to his suggestion that celebs aren’t “people” too. The supermodel tweeted, “Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval dear.” She added in a second tweet, “But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot s--t and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration.”



She later clarified on Friday that she was referring to her Grammy-winning husband, John Legend. “Would just like to add no, I do not think I am A-list. Was referring to John, as I am not a performer of music,” she tweeted. “I just have floods of people saying I am not A-list. I thought it was obvious I was talking about John but nothing is obvious to deplorables.”



So far, the only performers who have been announced for the January 20 ceremony are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Rockettes and America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, who will sing the national anthem.

The 360-person choir, who have performed at the swearing-in ceremonies of three presidents, said in a statement on its website, “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

The owner of the Radio City Rockettes, MSG Entertainment, also released a statement saying it is also “honored,” but one Rockette, Phoebe Pearl, wrote on Instagram that she is “embarrassed and disappointed” to perform for the businessman turned politican.



Other A-list singers such as Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks and Elton John have reportedly passed on the opportunity. Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway echoed the future POTUS’ sentiments that he would rather have his supporters attend in lieu of celebrities. “I can tell you, this is not the Academy Awards,” she said on Good Morning America. “It’s the inauguration for the people in the way it’s been the election for the people.”



