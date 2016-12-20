Still a flop. Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa reportedly said there is no chance she will reconcile with her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, following their highly publicized split.



Sources tell TMZ that Christina will never get back with Tarek because she is completely ready to move on. According to the site, the mom of two — she shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 15 months, with Tarek — is remaining friendly with her ex solely for the sake of their children.



As previously reported, the former couple announced earlier this month their decision to pull the plug on their seven-year marriage. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they told Us Weekly in a joint statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”

The “unfortunate understanding” the HGTV stars mention seems to be referring to an incident that occurred back in May, when the Orange County Sheriff’s Department came to the couple’s home in response to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.”



One of Christina’s pals told police she saw Tarek take a gun from his safe before walking out into the woods, but he claimed he was only carrying the weapon with him to protect himself from “mountain lions and rattlesnakes.”

Since calling it quits, the TV personalities have been seeing other people. According to TMZ, Christina has been dating the family contractor Gary Anderson, while Tarek had a brief fling with their former nanny Alyssa Logan.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



