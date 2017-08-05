A thousand congratulations are in order! Christina Perri announced on Saturday, August 5, that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Paul Costabile.

The singer, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet black-and-white photo of her niece Tesla touching her baby bump. The photo read “tesla’s little cousin is coming soon” with the caption, “guess what?”

Perri announced her engagement to Costabile on June 21 with a photo on Instagram of her stunning diamond ring. She captioned the photo, “paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes!,” which gained more than 58,000 likes.

Costabile, who currently works for The Hollywood Reporter, also shared their engagement news with a photo on his social media accounts. Beneath a black-and-white shot of the entertainment journalist kissing Perri on the cheek, he wrote, “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!”

The singer shot to fame after her song “Jar of Hearts” was featured on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance in 2010 and she was signed to Atlantic Records shortly afterwards. Her love song “A Thousand Years” went viral after it was featured as the theme for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. It went on to sell more than four million copies and has over 630 million views on YouTube.

The couple met during an interview in 2013 and began dating in January 2016.

