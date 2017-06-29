Corinne Olympios’ legal team has concluded its investigation into the Bachelor In Paradise scandal, the reality star said in a new statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 29. Olympios also addressed the newly instated rules by production.



“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4,” her statement reads. “While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor In Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.”

She continued: “My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to.”

As previously reported, Warner Bros. found no evidence of wrongdoing after a producer filed a sexual misconduct report. The complaint stemmed from Olympios and contestant DeMario Jackson allegedly getting hot and heavy in the pool while filming the hit summer show in Mexico earlier in June. After concluding its investigation, the production company resumed filming and invited all season 4 cast members back. Per TMZ, they've also instated new rules such as a two drink per hour minimum and informing producers if they're going to engage in sexual activity.

Jackson also rejected an invite back, and during a three-part interview with E! News, claimed that was set up.

“I got played,” he said during the interview, which aired on Tuesday, June 27. “Not by her. I got played in general. I’m not sure by who, but I got played.”

The season 13 Bachelorette contestant, who was fired from his job after allegations of sexual misconduct on set surfaced, was adamant throughout the investigation that he doesn’t blame Olympios, he just wanted his name cleared.

“Before either of us commented on it, I was already, like, a ‘rapist,'” he told E! News. “And she’s a ‘whore,' she’s a ‘slut.' They were slut-shaming her because of what she did last season with Nick [Viall]. For me it was, again, back to the human race. We failed.”

Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise was scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8.

