Corinne Olympios isn’t moving on from the alleged incident that occurred on set of Bachelor In Paradise. After Warner Bros. released a statement claiming they’ve found no misconduct occurred on set in Mexico, Olympios’ lawyer, Marty Singer, said they’ll continue to investigate on their own.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” Singer told Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 20. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously reported, a producer on set of the hit summer show claimed misconduct at the workplace after Olympios and DeMario Jackson allegedly got hot and heavy in the pool after drinking all day. Warner Bros. halted production of the show while investigating the allegations and on Tuesday announced that they’d found no misconduct had taken place and that they would be resuming filming on season 4 of ABC’s summer hit.



Olympios previously told Us in a statement that she’s the “victim” in the incident and that she has “no memory” of what allegedly occurred between her and Jackson.

Jackson, for his part, remained confident that he’d be cleared of any wrongdoing once footage of the incident had been reviewed.

"Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” Warner Bros. stated on Tuesday. “Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!