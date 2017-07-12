Corinne Olympios will be returning to TV after all. In a statement to Us Weekly, the season 21 Bachelor alum tells Us Weekly that she’ll be participating in a yet-to-be announced Bachelor In Paradise reunion special.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise special,” her statement read to Us on Wednesday, July 12.



Olympios’ upcoming return to TV comes after Warner Bros. temporarily halted production after a producer filed claims of misconduct on set. The alleged incident involved Olympios and fellow castmate DeMario Jackson.

After Warner Bros. found no evidence of wrongdoing, production resumed, but Jackson and Olympios chose not to return to the hit summer show.

In a statement to Us in June, Olympios explained that she wouldn’t be completing the season, but that she was satisfied with ABC’s newly instated rules in regards to drinking and engaging in sexual activity.



“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” her statement read at the time. “My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to.”

DeMario, for his part, told E! News that he felt “played” by the scandal. “I got played. Not by [Corinne],” he said during a sit-down in June. “[But] I got played in general. I’m not sure by who, but I got played.”

A source told Us Weekly that the special will be separate from season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise and will be similar to ABC’s Women / Men Tell All specials.

ABC has yet to formally announce plans for a special. Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise kicks off with a two-night premiere on August 14 and August 15 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



