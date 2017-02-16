Still hurting. Courtney Stodden opened up to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 16, about her recent split from her husband, Doug Hutchison, telling Us that “the emotions are still really raw.” Watch the video above to see what else the Celebrity Big Brother alum said!

“I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time,” Stodden, 22, told Us. “Technically we’ve been split for two-and-a-half to three months now. It’s really recent and the emotions are still really raw.”

Earlier this month, Stodden confirmed that she and her husband of six years had been separated for some time. (The glamour model was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man while out at a karaoke lounge in Hollywood on Thursday, February 9.) “Unfortunately, they’re true,” Stodden told the Daily Mail of rumors that she and Hutchison, 56, had called a time-out on their relationship. “It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.”

On Thursday, Stodden explained to Us that part of the reason why it’s so tough to part ways with her actor husband is because they’re been through so much together.

“He’s been my rock for me through so many things that I’ve been through,” Stodden told Us. “It’s been interesting for sure.” Last summer, the couple confirmed to Us that Stodden had suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with what would have been their first child together.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage,” her rep told Us in a statement on July 17. “Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends.”

Following the couple’s tragic loss, Stodden leaned on a “reborn” baby doll to help her cope with her heartbreak. The pair have also taken part in their share of reality shows since their 2011 nuptials, the pressures of which have caused a strain on their relationship. (Stodden and Hutchison both appeared on VH1’s Couples Therapy With Dr. Jenn in 2012, and Stodden has appeared on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Hollywood Hillbillies, True Hollywood Story: Reality Ex-Wives and The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, in addition to Celebrity Big Brother.)

