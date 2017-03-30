Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

So long, dandelion! Crayola announced that it’s retiring the dark yellow shade from the classic 24-crayon box.

The company announced the news via Twitter on Thursday, March 30, a day ahead of the planned announcement. Crayola was originally slated to reveal which color it’s ditching via Facebook Live on Friday morning in celebration of National Crayon Day. “Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay,” the official Crayola account tweeted alongside a video of the dandelion crayon named Dan D.

In the clip, the signature yellow crayon says he’s excited to get a break. "I made it my mission to inspire creativity wherever I traveled because with a little imagination, nothing is impossible. Sure, I’ve done big things: track down pirates' treasure, discover lost temples and tame the world’s most ferocious beasts,” he said. "I think retirement’s going to be my wildest adventure yet.”

This is the first time a color has been kicked out of the iconic 24-pack, which currently includes shades of red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow-orange, blue-green, red-violet, red-orange, yellow-green, blue-violet, white, violet-red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green-yellow, indigo and gray. The company hasn’t yet announced which crayon will replace dandelion, but it will reveal the new color family on Friday.

The company previously retired colors from the overall Crayola collection in 1990 and 2003. Some of the shades were inducted into the Crayola Hall of Fame.

