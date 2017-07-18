Daniel Radcliffe Aids London Tourist Who Was Slashed in the Face, Mugged

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe came to the aid of a man who was slashed in the face and mugged in London on Friday, July 14, the Associated Press reports.

According to the Evening Standard, the Harry Potter star, 27, and a group helped the man. "The victim — a man aged in his 50s — was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident," Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Former police officer David Videcette witnessed Radcliffe help out on the scene. "It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said 'you're Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied, 'I am,'" he recalled to the Evening Standard. "He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help."

He added: "The victim was very, very shaken up."

A spokesperson for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the star was present during the incident, but gave no more details because "it's a police matter."

The situation is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

