David Cassidy opened up about his battle with dementia in his first TV interview since revealing his diagnosis last week. During a chat with Dr. Phil McGraw, airing Wednesday, March 1, the Partridge Family alum got emotional while discussing how his loved ones began pointing out his memory lapses years ago. Watch a sneak peek in the video above.

"When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, 'Remember, I just told you this two days ago,' and there's no memory of it, that's when I began to be very concerned," Cassidy, 66, told Dr. Phil.



Peteski Productions/CBS Television Distribution.

The retired actor, who was diagnosed with the disease two and a half years ago, said his family and friends' concerns frightened him and ultimately led to his decision to seek medical attention.



Cassidy decided to go public with his diagnosis after a recent headline-making concert in Agoura Hills, California, where he fell on stage, forgot the lyrics to some of his classic songs and appeared to slur his speech. The disoriented behavior caused fans to worry that Cassidy, who has been arrested for three DUIs since 2010 and entered rehab in 2014, had relapsed.

"I certainly wasn't intoxicated, and it has nothing to do with why I'm leaving [the industry]," he told Dr. Phil, explaining that he merely slipped on a stage monitor. "Certainly, my dementia has contributed to the reason why I don't want to go out, and I don't want to hear, 'Well, he looked like he was drunk.' ... I wasn't."



Cassidy is scheduled to perform two final concerts before ending his touring career at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in his hometown of New York City on Saturday, March 4.



Dr. Phil's full interview with Cassidy airs on Wednesday, March 1. Check your local listings.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!