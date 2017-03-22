How they’ve kept the love alive. Dax Shepard revealed in a new interview that he and his wife, Kristen Bell, started going to therapy early on in their relationship. See what he had to say in the video above!

The CHiPs star, 42, made a Wednesday, March 22, appearance on Good Morning America, where he candidly discussed the “secret” to his decadelong romance with the 36-year-old actress.

“We went to therapy early on to learn what our pattern of arguing was and where we needed to stop that,” Shepard explained. “It’s great too, because you go to the therapist and he listens to you talk for about 30 seconds and then he’s like, ‘I got it.’”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actor also noted that he believes couples often seek counseling when it’s too late. “Most people wait until the thing is exploding before they see a professional,” he said on Wednesday morning. “I thought maybe an ounce of prevention this go-around would be advisable.”

The Hollywood duo — who tied the knot in 2013, six years after meeting each other in 2007 — are now starring together in CHiPs, a revival of the iconic ‘70s TV series. In the film, Bell plays the ex-wife of Shepard’s pro-racer-turned-highway-cop Jon Baker.

According to Shepard, who also wrote and directed the movie, he wasn’t too keen on the idea of Bell taking on that particular role. “I did not want her to play the role, because my wife in the movie is a terrible human being and my wife is such a wonderful [one],” he told GMA. “So she plays a real jerk and I didn’t think of her, naturally, but she read it and thought it was funny, so she wanted to do it. And she’s the boss, so she did it.”

CHiPs hits theaters on Friday, March 24.

