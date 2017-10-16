Dean McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, claims that he has stopped sending child support payments for their 18-year-old son, Jack.



In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Eustace alleges that McDermott, 50, has failed to pay the money he owes, but has been publicly flaunting his lavish lifestyle. “Dean has stopped paying again. In the last six weeks he has been on two luxurious vacations, Iceland & the four seasons in Punta Mita. He resides in a $2 million estate paid by his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, and has no impetus to work. He owes over $100,000 moving forward, and I believe he has no intention of paying,” Estace writes in the documents filed on October 10. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills, while he shops visibly and throws lavish parties for his other five children.”

McDermott's wife, Tori Spelling, has posted about their family's recent getaways on social media. Alongside one photo from their Iceland trip, Spelling wrote on Instagram on September 21: Never thought in my wildest dreams I'd be visiting one of the largest glacier caves in Iceland ❄️ and then snowmobiling across it. But I did it all today w/my hubby."

Eustace, 55, and McDermott married in 1993 and divorced in 2006 after McDermott began an affair with Spelling.

Eustace challenged McDermott in court in March 2017 after filing a contempt of court charge against him for allegedly not paying spousal support payments. The author claimed that McDermott owed her “over $100,000. He just stopped paying two years ago for our original support, and he didn’t pay child support.”

The former spouses were able to come to an agreement in March. “I filed the paperwork myself for the contempt of court,” Eustace told Us after representing herself in court. “The judge was very clear that it’s a criminal charge; contempt of court is jail time.”



Adding that she and McDermott were able to agree on a payment plan outside of the courtroom, Eustace explained: “I think that it’s an absolute win.”



As previously reported, McDemott’s financial issues with Spelling have directly impacted the teenager. “Dean owes about $800 for Jack’s apartment,” a source told Us in September, noting that as Eustace prepared to take her ex to court for the second time, “he keeps telling her to give him more time.”



