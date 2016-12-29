Debbie Reynolds' final words, according to her son, were about her late daughter, Carrie Fisher, who died just one day before her.

As previously reported, Reynolds was making funeral arrangements for the Star Wars actress with her son, Todd Fisher, on Wednesday, December 28. According to TMZ, hours before she suffered what is believed to be a stroke, Reynolds told him: "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."

Carrie died on Tuesday at the age of 60, four days after suffering a massive heart attack. She was transported to UCLA Medical Center after she stopped breathing while flying from London to Los Angeles.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Reynolds addressed her daughter's death on Tuesday. "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote on Facebook. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother."

Todd also spoke about her passing to ABC News. "My mother is very strong right now and Billie [Lourd], Carrie's daughter, is very strong ... we are all together now at this point," he said.

The following day, Reynolds was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later passed away at age 84.

Todd told ABC: "The only good thing about this is that my mom wanted to be with my sister."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!







