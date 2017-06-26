DeMario Jackson is opening up. The Bachelor in Paradise star was visibly emotional during his first sit-down TV interview since the ABC summer reality series' headline-making sexual misconduct scandal.

"It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother," Jackson, 30, told E! News' Melanie Bromley in a sneak peek of his three-part, two-night interview. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult."

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced that it had temporarily suspended production on Paradise after "allegations of misconduct on the set." Multiple reports later revealed that a producer claimed misconduct in the workplace after witnessing Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios allegedly hooking up in the swimming pool.



Wiping tears from his eyes, Jackson explained that his grandmother and aunts were also affected by the allegations surrounding the scandal. His father, however, was a huge support system.

"My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn't do..." he began before trailing off.



In a statement to Us Weekly, Olympios, 24, referred to herself as a "victim" and claimed that she had "little memory of that night." Jackson, who claimed that he lost his job as a result of the controversy, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "false" and malicious" in his own statement to Us.

Warner Bros. announced on June 20 that it had concluded the investigation and found no evidence to support the claims. Olympios' lawyer, Marty Singer, is still conducting a separate probe.

Jackson's three-part interview airs on E! News on Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

