Demi Lovato Celebrates Getting Her Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Demi Lovato has new reason to be confident. The singer, 25, revealed on Instagram on Monday, August 28, that she reached a new accomplishment in her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training.

"I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!” Lovato wrote alongside a stunning makeup-free selfie in which she wears her training uniform. "I fell in love with #BJJover a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.”

The “Confident” singer recently opened to Us Weekly about her mixed martial arts workout regimen, explaining that the sport is “therapeutic” for her mind as well as her body. "I feel the most confident when I'm in the gym,” she told Us at the launch of her limited-edition Fabletics activewear collection on May 10 . "Whenever I'm training — whether it's boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu.”



Aside from putting in hours at the gym, Lovato has a healthy approach to appreciating her body. "I stay confident in my own life by daily affirmations — looking in the mirror, telling myself I'm beautiful no matter what and just learning to accept my flaws for what they are and knowing that, you know, my curves are beautiful, and I am who I am,” she told Us. "I hope to inspire [young women] by getting in the gym, getting healthy, feeling comfortable in their skin.”

When she’s not fighting herself as part of her training, Lovato enjoys being a spectator of the sport as well. The “Sorry Not Sorry” performer recently performed a stunning national anthem during Floyd Mayweather’s fight against Conor McGregor on Saturday, August 27. Lovato posted a photo after the event with Mayweather, who won the highly-anticipated fight. "He said "I chose you for my last fight" 😭😭😭 what a fucking honor,” she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Floyd for such an incredible experience. It was an honor to sing for you. Thank you 🙏🏼 and CONGRATS CHAMP!!!"

