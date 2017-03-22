Everyone just chill. Demi Lovato wasn’t fazed by reports that allegedly racy photos of herself have leaked online, telling fans in a series of tweets on Tuesday, March 21, that it’s no big thing.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture,” she wrote. “It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage 😂.” In a subsequent tweet, she pointed out that she has gone naked before for a photo shoot — and was proud to show off her body.

“Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before,” she wrote. “#vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles 😂😂😂.” The “Confident” singer, 24, who has been open about battling body issues and eating disorders, posed in the magazine in nothing but her birthday suit back in 2015.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, an image of Lovato allegedly wearing an unzipped hoodie in bed made its rounds online, but the “Body Say” singer seemed more focused on other things, like celebrating five years of sobriety over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 19, the former Disney star posted a photo of herself apparently topless, lying face-down atop a pile of luxurious furs. “Mid fitting nap time 😈,” she captioned the image. One day later, she shared a few images of herself clad in a variety of fashionable outfits.

In recent years, other A-list starlets and songstresses who have found themselves the victims of photo hacks include Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried. Both actresses are taking legal action in their respective hacks; Watson, 26, had images stolen from a past wardrobe fitting, and Seyfried, 31, had private photos of hers stolen from her personal account.

