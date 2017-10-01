Did Kenya Moore Quit ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

Speculation is swirling that Kenya Moore quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she failed to join the rest of the cast on a trip to Barcelona, Spain.

According to gossip website Tamara Tattles, the problems began when the other housewives reportedly lobbied producers for Kim Zolciak to be included on their Spanish sojourn and requested that Moore, 46, be left behind.

That appeared to be what was happening until Zolciak posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday, September 27, saying that she wasn’t going on the trip. “WAS packing to leave the country then had a choice AND I decided,” she wrote. “I’ll be headed out for #DontBeTardy press instead! Season 6 premieres October 6th 8pm on @Bravotv #WhenYourOWNShowCalls… #SomeNeedToJustGiveItUp #ArentYouTired #Season6 #IAlwaysHaveAChoice.”

😍 #BlessedGrateful A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

But after Zolciak, 39, ducked out, Moore didn’t join the crew — instead, as Us exclusively revealed on Friday, September 29, actress and model Eva Marcille was announced as a new member of the RHOA cast for season 10 and she flew out to join NeNe Leakes and company in Europe.



That leaves newlywed Moore at home, but a production source tells Us Weekly exclusively that "Kenya has not quit the show, nor has she been fired."

The former Miss USA has been targeted by Zolciak this year, with the mother of six claiming that Moore’s June wedding to Marc Daly was a sham.



Her marriage is said to be part of the issue with producers who want Daly to appear on the show. "Her husband is a former investment banker who has never sought the spotlight," the source says. "However, he wants to support his new bride and her career ... apparently not fast enough."

“Kenya was pulled from the cast trip last-minute and Bravo may be playing a bit of hardball to get Kenya's new husband on the show by limiting her on-air appearances,” the source tells Us. "Kenya is a newlywed and has to respect her new husband's wishes to not be part of the show."

The source added that the backstage drama is taking a toll on the reality star: "Kenya has been trying to have a baby and the stress has caused her unnecessary emotional distress."

#sitting A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Moore seemed to address the rumors with an Instagram photo on Saturday, September 30, that showed her calmly looking off into the distance with the words, “A Sitting Queen never quits and cannot be removed from her throne.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!