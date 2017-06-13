Burn! Diplo took to Twitter on Monday, June 12, to respond to his ex Katy Perry's comment that he was worse in bed than John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.

"I don't even remember having sex," the DJ, 38, wrote. A few minutes later, he sent out a second tweet, writing, "I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics."

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Kelly A. Swift/startraksphoto.com

During her 72-hour YouTube livestream, Perry, 32, was asked by James Corden to rank her exes Diplo, Mayer and Bloom based on their sex performances. "From best to worst in bed. This is working on the notion that they're all good," the Late Late Show host said. Perry screamed "No, no, no! I will not do that!" before finally 'fessing up.



"They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place," she replied before admitting that Mayer, 39, was the best sex partner, followed by Bloom, 40, and lastly Diplo.

BACKGRID

The "Swish Swish" singer briefly dated Diplo in 2014 and had an on-off relationship with Mayer for three years until 2016. She most recently called it quits with Bloom after more than a year of dating. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," reps the former couple told Us in March.

