Disney fans, rejoice! This summer you can enjoy a show like no other when legendary composer Alan Menken takes the stage in Anaheim, California (just steps from Disneyland!), at the 2017 D23 Expo, where he’ll debut his brand new one-man show, A Whole New World of Alan Menken, on July 16.

If you don’t know Menken’s name, you definitely know his music. The Disney legend basically composed the soundtrack of your entire childhood: Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Tangled are just a few of the beloved soundtracks Menken can take credit for.

Not only is the guy a Disney legend, but he’s also a general entertainment superstar, having won more Academy Awards than any other living person — along with 11 Grammys, seven Golden Globes and a Tony Award! (Menken also wrote the music for Broadway shows including Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, and Newsies).

So what can you expect from the new show? For now, Menken is keeping most of the details under wraps, but it has been announced that the songwriter will perform his own music (of course) and share entertaining anecdotes about his unbelievable career.

Watch this fun video of Menken performing a medley of his own Disney hits with Adam Jacobs and James Monroe Iglehart, who play Aladdin and the Genie, respectively. (And then just try to get the unbelievably catchy tunes out of your head!)

For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2017, visit D23Expo.com.

