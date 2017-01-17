Ivanka and Donald Trump during the grand opening ceremony of the Trump International Hotel in 2016. Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Oops! President-elect Donald Trump tweeted at the wrong Ivanka on Monday, January 16, and the woman on the receiving end was quick to hit back.

The real estate mogul, 70, quoted a supporter's tweet praising his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. "@Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class," the message read. However, Ivanka's Twitter handle is @IvankaTrump, while @Ivanka belongs to British digital consultant Ivanka Majic.

Early Tuesday, January 17, Majic replied to the former Celebrity Apprentice host's tweet, writing, "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange." Since posting her reply, Majic has gained thousands of new Twitter followers.



@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

The council worker saw the mistake as an opportunity to use her voice. "The interesting thing about my being dragged into a Twitter conversation with Trump is that my politics are very different than his," Majic told CNN of the President-elect, who has repeatedly claimed that climate change is a hoax.



"It's not every morning, well it's never really, that I wake up and find that lots of international news agencies want to talk to me," the researcher for Brighton & Hove City Council continued. "I had many, many mentions. I normally try to reply politely, but I'm not going to be able to get back to everyone today."



The other Ivanka, meanwhile, was enjoying a date night with her husband, Jared Kushner, in New York City when her father posted the tweet. "Bright lights, big city #datenight," she captioned an Instagram photo on Monday night.

bright lights, big city #datenight A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

PEOTUS has yet to delete the erroneous tweet, as of Tuesday afternoon.



