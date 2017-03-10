Be our guest, be our guest! Doug the Pug has taken it upon himself to spoof Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.



In the adorable video — which has already garnered nearly 9 million views on Facebook — Doug teams up with The Voice’s Meghan Linsey (season 8) for a cover of the iconic film’s “Tale As Old As Time."

Courtesy of Doug the Pug/Facebook

"I've been wanting to do a Beauty of the Beast spoof since we started making videos on Doug's accounts,” Doug’s owner, Leslie Mosier, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “With the release of the live-action movie it was the perfect time to do one, and the location we got to film at made it even more magical! Doug's favorite outfit from the shoot was Belle — his tail was wagging so hard!"

Courtesy of Doug the Pug/Facebook

Doug and Mosier shot the video — which also features Lumiere! — at the Belmont Mansion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch Doug and his fairytale dreams come true in the video above! Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, hits theaters March 17.

