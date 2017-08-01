Drew Barrymore revealed her gray roots and unplucked eyebrows in a makeup-free selfie she posted on Instagram on Monday, July 31.

#becomingsheila, the 42-year-old hashtagged the pic, referring to her character in the Netflix horror-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet.

“OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad,” she captioned the photo that showed her from the nose up, leaning back against a pillow. “Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two.”

The mom of two plays Sheila Hammond, a California real estate agent who becomes a zombie and needs to feed on human flesh, in the series that debuted in February. Timothy Olyphant plays her husband, who helps Sheila satisfy her hunger.

Barrymore, who has her own makeup line, Flower, spoke to the New York Times in January about her simple beauty routine. “I would say 90 percent of my life, I wear zero makeup,” she said, adding that she relied on her line’s Skincognito Stick Foundation “because it covers blue, red, brown, purple.”

As for camouflaging the grays, the Charlie’s Angels alum told the Times that she has been working with stylist Tracey Cunningham for more than 20 years. “I have OCD with my hair, and she puts up with me,” the Golden Globe winner joked.

“I’m happiest with a light ombré,” she added. “I like a dark base and then the perfect amount of highlights and lowlights. We call it children’s beach hair. It looks so beach-y, easy and effortless.”

