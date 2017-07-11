America may just get a second President Johnson. A campaign committee formally filed a petition to draft Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president on Sunday, July 9.

Kenton Tilford, a West Virgina native, filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, although his connection to the Baywatch actor, 45, and his motivation for doing so remain unclear.

Tilford titled his campaign “Run the Rock 2020” in support of the Fast and Furious star.

Although the former pro-wrestler has yet to address the bid, he has spoken out in the past about a potential White House run. “A year ago [the idea] started coming up more and more,” Johnson told GQ in May, referring to a Washington Post op-ed published in 2016 that suggested he could be a viable candidate. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I think that it’s a real possibility.”



The San Andreas star explained to the outlet at the time that if he were president, “poise would be important, leadership would be important," and he would “take responsibility for everybody.”

Johnson also appeared on Saturday Night Live in May to tease his interest in pursuing the highest office. “It’s funny, you know, a lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States. And I’ve got to tell you, it’s very flattering. But tonight, I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all, I’m in,” he joked. “Starting tonight, I am running for the president of the United States.”

