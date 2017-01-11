Joshua Lancaster and Louis van Amstel Credit: Rachel Giese

Congratulations! Louis van Amstel married his longtime boyfriend, health coach Joshua Lancaster, in a winter-themed wedding ceremony in Utah on Sunday, January 8, Us Weekly confirms.

"Our wedding was beyond magical," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 40, tells Us. "We couldn't have been more blessed having all our friends and family be a part of it. Our winter wonderland wedding in the mountains at Robert Redford's Sundance Resort was beautiful and romantic."

Van Amstel also announced the news on Instagram on Monday, January 9, writing, "Last night surrounded by our closest friends and family, my partner Josh and I got married. It turned out perfectly and I want to thank everyone who attended and all of you for your kind notes, comments, Tweets and posts. My heart is full!"

The happy couple, who met in 2009, tied the knot at the Sundance Mountain Resort in Sundance, Utah. Van Amstel's former DWTS partners Kelly Osbourne (season 9) and Sabrina Bryan (season 15) were among the guests. Dawson's Creek alum Mary-Margaret Humes and DWTS pros Chelsie Hightower and Ashly DelGrosso also attended.

Rachel Giese

"There are no words to describe the love I have for @louisvanamstel!!! #BestWeddingEver," Osbourne, who served as the flower girl, captioned an Instagram shot of herself kissing the entertainer on the cheek.



A week before the nuptials, van Amstel posted a sweet photo with his husband-to-be on Instagram as they picked up their marriage license. "Woohoo!!! We got our marriage license today," he captioned the post. "5 days until the wedding."



The dancer later teased the ceremony with a picture of himself and Lancaster in the snow outside the ski resort. "This is the lawn where we are getting married," van Amstel wrote on Instagram on Thursday, January 5. "We have a lot of work to do. Clearing all that snow in two days...haha!"

