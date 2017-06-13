John Shearer/WireImage

He said, she said. Eddie Cibrian is speaking out once more against his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville.

Last week, Glanville, 44, accused the actor and his current wife, LeAnn Rimes, of allegedly stalking her boyfriend, Donald Friese, on social media. In a series of tweets, she claimed that Rimes, 34, watched four of Friese's Snapchats before showing up with and Cibrian and Glanville's two sons at the same Malibu restaurant last month.

"Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," Glanville tweeted.

Now, Cibrian, 43, is telling his side of the story.

"Brandi was very drunk and after already being at our table, started to come back again. Her boyfriend 'ran interference' and came to ask if she could take photos with the kids," Cibrian claims in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. "After witnessing Brandi's behavior at the restaurant I was concerned about what pictures Brandi might post. We looked at their socials after we got home to make sure there was nothing of concern. That's exactly how it all went down."

The Rosewood actor previously opened up about the situation on June 10. "I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife," Cibrian told Us in a statement at the time. "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."

He added: "LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever 'shown up' at places where Brandi will be. Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm."

Cibrian and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star divorced in 2010 after nine years of marriage. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Cibrian and Rimes fell for each other while filming the 2009 Lifetime movie Northern Lights together.



Despite the feud, Glanville told Us that she's in a good place right now. "Going through a very public affair and divorce was hard enough," Glanville told Us in a statement on Monday. " I have moved on and only ask for them to leave me alone and let me live my life … I am very happy right now. I do not monitor them or try to disrupt their lives."

